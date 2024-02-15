TiCON System Ltd. starts tailored training program for Probashi Kallyan Bank

TiCON System Ltd., a software development and artificial intelligence global business, is excited to announce a specialized training initiative designed exclusively for Probashi Kallyan Bank. The artificial intelligence-based ChatBot will also help the customer to learn about various banking activities along with assisting in getting the right service.

This comprehensive program is crafted to enhance proficiency in ChatBot maintenance, support, and deployment strategies, empowering the bank's team with the requisite skills and knowledge to optimize their ChatBot operations.

Probashi Kallyan Bank has forged a strategic alliance with TiCON System Ltd. to deliver an exclusive training session, strategically tailored to unlock the full potential of their ChatBot developed by TiCON System Ltd.

Founder and CEO of the company, MN Islam said, "our activities will continue with durable and world-class technology products at our homeland and outbound of the country so that various types of small and large enterprises, including public and private organizations, can ensure technical support and cyber security."