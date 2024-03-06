The Wisdom Fair - A Transformative Journey of Art and Psychology

Dhaka was welcomed to the enchanting realm of the Wisdom Fair, on the 29th of February and it will continue 1st of March 2024, from 10 am to 9 pm, at the Shahabuddin Park in Gulshan-2. Wisdom Fair 2024 was funded by the Canada Fund for Local Initiative, a project of the Canadian High Commission. The program was implemented by Majhamajhi and Moulovi Abdul Hye Memorial Trust(MAHM).

Wisdom Fair 2024 was inaugurated by the Honorable Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam. Followed by a panel discussion by the Honorable Chief Guest Siobhan Kerr, First Secretary of the Canadian High Commission. And Md. Salim Hossain, (Associate Professor Department of Psychology, Dhaka University) and Danny Amin from Majhamajhi were present there. On the occasion, First Secretary Siobhan Kerr said "Even Canada has gone through times when mental health wasn't a popular topic to discuss". And our Honourable Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam. said "One of the main reasons for depression, stress, and anxiety is that people don't have enough parks to enjoy. We need more parks and more activities to relieve our stress and promote well-being."

It was a day brimming with fun psychology games, exploration of love languages, attachment styles, street performances, live art, and an interactive stage play. Morshed Mishu, a Forbes Asia 30 under 30 listee, showcased his art & delivered a captivating performance on generational trauma. Joining him was Sarah Alam, an artist who will took all on an emotional journey through an interactive stage play.