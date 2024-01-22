The Peninsula Chittagong hosted Peninsula Premier League 2024

The Peninsula Chittagong concluded the "Peninsula Premier League 2024," a full-day cricket tournament held on January 21, 2024, at the Kwality School of Cricket Ground, Chittagong. This event, featuring four Interdepartmental Teams - Peninsula Gladiators, Peninsula Lions, Peninsula Warriors, and Peninsula Chargers - competing for the championship trophy, exemplifies Peninsula's dedication to cricket excellence and its ability to seamlessly integrate sportsmanship with corporate finesse.

Ispahani Tea Limited was the Title Sponsor of the event showing its commitment to community engagement and promoting excellence in sports.

The "Peninsula Warriors" emerged as the champions, showcasing exceptional teamwork and skill. The "Peninsula Chargers" secured the 2nd Runner's Up position.

The closing presentation ceremony was graced by Sumedha Gunawardana, General Manager of The Peninsula Chittagong, and Nur Nabi ,Wing Manager Chittagong of Ispahani Tea Limited. The active participation of Heads of Departments and associates throughout the tournament added to the festive atmosphere, making the Peninsula Premier League 2024 an unforgettable event in Peninsula's corporate cricket history.