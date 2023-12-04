The 'Fight for Trash' cleaning drive held in Dhaka

The 'Fight for Trash' cleaning drive organised by Volunteer for Bangladesh Dhaka District in Banani Korail Slum on International Volunteers Day 2023 was a success, attracting over 100 dedicated volunteers with a common goal to make the environment cleaner and healthier.

A competition took place among the volunteers to make the event exciting and fun. They were split into two groups, and the winning team was the one that collected the most waste. The Champion Team received a special award, and certificates were provided to top performers.

Furthermore, volunteers engaged with 500 community members and 100 school students to educate them regarding the harmful effects of haphazard plastic disposal on human health and the environment. They were also taught how to dispose of plastic waste properly and were encouraged to care for the environment.

The cleaning initiative at Korail Slum not only improved the area physically but also changed the community's attitude towards preserving nature and led to a sense of volunteerism and responsibility for the environment among community members. The campaign's success shows that involving local communities in tackling environmental issues is essential and effective.