The Daily Star and TikTok partners for OTT & Digital Content Awards 2023

TikTok, has partnered with The Daily Star for the very first time as the official Entertainment Partner of the highly anticipated Blender's Choice – The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2023. This collaboration marks a significant step in amplifying the reach and impact of the prestigious awards ceremony, which celebrates exceptional talent within Bangladesh's OTT and digital content landscape.

The partnership between TikTok and The Daily Star highlights the commitment of both organizations to foster creativity and celebrate innovation in the Bangladeshi digital content industry. As part of this collaboration, TikTok aims to provide creators with a global stage to showcase their content, allowing them to connect with a broader audience.

"TikTok is delighted to partner with Blender's Choice – The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards," said Pooja Dutta, Head of Content Operations, TikTok South Asia. "As a platform that thrives on creativity and community, we are excited to support the recognition of innovative creators in Bangladesh. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering local content creators to share their talent globally, expanding their reach and influence."

Md Tajdin Hassan, Chief Business Officer of The Daily Star, shared similar sentiments. "The rise of OTT platforms and the digital space as key pillars of our entertainment landscape is truly remarkable. This partnership with TikTok will help support the vision of both our event and TikTok, as we aim to motivate and recognize young creators to push boundaries and reach greater heights through these platforms," he said.

As the Entertainment Partner, TikTok will use its expansive user base and advanced technology to bring the Blender's Choice Awards to a global audience. Additionally, award-winning creators will have the opportunity to share their content on TikTok, further enhancing visibility and engagement.

The Blender's Choice – The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2023 celebrates the outstanding achievements of content creators across various categories. This partnership with TikTok brings together two creative forces, combining the innovation of digital content with TikTok's unmatched global reach.