TEDxGulshan 2023 held in Dhaka

TEDxGulshan 2023 was held in Dhaka on November 4th, 2023. Under the theme "Innovation for Equality," this independently organised TED event with the aggregation of phenomenal speakers, leaving attendees inspired and proving their thoughts on a diverse range of topics.

The event featured 16 TEDx Talks that delved into great ideas, challenging the status quo and setting new standards for transformative discussions. Attendees heard from renowned speakers, each of whom brought their unique perspectives.

Among the notable speakers, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury shared her remarkable journey to becoming the first female speaker in the country. Her story was a shining example of how innovation and equality can be embraced in the public sector. Dr Chaudhury stated, "Innovation is not confined to the private sector alone; it is a driving force that can transform the public sector and empower women in leadership roles."

Praveena Yagnambhat, Chief of Staff of Boeing India, flew high the audience with her story, leaving a lasting impression: "Innovation is the key to unlocking equality, and my journey is proof that individuals can drive change."

Former Principal Secretary Abul Kalam Azad also added, "Innovation should be the driving force in our efforts to achieve equality, and TEDxGulshan has once again demonstrated its power in spreading this message."

Ankita Bakshi, Content Strategist, APAC, BBC StoryWorks, spoke passionately about the power of storytelling: "Through our stories, we can break down barriers and unite people from all walks of life."

Md. Abdul Quayyum, Head of Communications, UNDP Bangladesh, highlighted the collective responsibility to promote equality through innovation, saying, "TEDxGulshan has been a catalyst for transformative conversations."

The event was not only about speakers but also featured an electrifying performance by the talented musician, Ritu Raj and an acoustic storytelling by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob. Their music resonated with the audience, adding a captivating dimension to the event's atmosphere.

"The success of TEDxGulshan 2023 can be attributed to the dedicated team and the inspiring speakers who shared their incredible stories and insights. The talks are the best way to showcase the richness of our culture, innovations from our grassroot & inclusive harmony of our communities to the global community," said the Curator Ashfaq Zaman.

At this year's TEDxGulshan, Dr Syed Muntasir Mamun, Director General (International Trade, Investment, and ICT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Bangladesh; Rubana Huq, Vice Chancellor, Asian University For Women; Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Bangladeshi Singer & Songwriter; Abeer Rajbeen, Head of Marketing, The Coca-Cola Company, Bangladesh; Vashkar Bhattacharjee, National Consultant Accessibility, a2i; Kebria Sarkar, Bangladeshi Radio Jockey and Television Presenter; Iftekhar Rafsan, Bangladeshi YouTuber & Content Creator; Imtiaz Ilahi, Former Army Commando & Triathlete, and Moutushi Kabir, Senior Director, People, Culture and Communications, BRAC.

The TEDx talks will be featured on the official TEDx website and YouTube channels with 53 millions viewers and we will be presenting the stories of our country to the world.