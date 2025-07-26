TEDxCoU 2025: Comilla University hosts second edition themed ‘The Next Wave’

The second edition of TEDxCoU, Comilla University's independently organised TEDx event, was held at the Mainamoti Auditorium of the Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD) on Sunday (July 20).

Held under the theme "The Next Wave", the day-long event brought together around 300 attendees, including students and professionals, to hear from 11 speakers who shared ideas, experiences, and perspectives aimed at shaping the future.

The event opened with Mohammed Jakir Hosen, who discussed the genetic risks associated with cousin marriages, exploring the intersection between cultural practices and scientific understanding. Nayeem Islam, an AI engineer and educator, called for an AI-literate Bangladesh and encouraged audiences to transition from passive technology users to active participants in the digital future.

Other speakers included Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor, who reflected on youth leadership and governance, and Sumon Kante Singha, who challenged conventional views of human resource management. Del H Khan brought insights from military, corporate, and political leadership, highlighting unity, purpose, and strategic thinking.

Ananya Zaman delivered a forward-looking talk advocating for a Silicon-powered Bangladesh, while Farabi Hafiz explored non-verbal communication and emotional intelligence. Redoan Rony, known for his role in the evolution of Bangladesh's OTT industry, spoke about the fusion of logic and creativity in filmmaking.

Zubayer Kaolin, a self-taught astronomer, presented a case for preserving night skies, blending scientific perspective with poetic reflection. A.K.M. Lutfur Rahman, widely known as the "Street Professor," recounted a personal story that underscored the value of gratitude and leadership through humble beginnings.

The final speaker, singer Asif Akbar, took the stage not to perform, but to reflect on the unseen struggles behind his early fame, concluding the event on a note of vulnerability and introspection.

Vice-Chancellor of Comilla University, Professor Dr. Md. Haider Ali, attended as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasised the importance of youth-led innovation and critical thinking, and reaffirmed the university's commitment to nurturing bold ideas and thought leadership in Bangladesh.

Also present were academic advisors from various departments of Comilla University, including Dr. Muhammed Shohrab Uddin (Archaeology), Dr. Md. Moynul Hasan (Marketing), Dr. Md. Abdullah Al Mahbub (Mathematics), Dr. Md Abdul Majed Patwary (Chemistry), Tarin Binte Enam (English), Khondokar Oliullah (ICT), and Kulsum Akter Shapna (Statistics), reflecting strong institutional support for the initiative.

The event was supported by Fakir Group as the title sponsor, with JB Connect Ltd. serving as Gold Sponsor and Elite Palace as Silver Sponsor.

Khan Muhammad Saleh, Licensee and Organiser, said: "The future isn't waiting to happen—it's already in motion. These stories show that tomorrow's world is being shaped today by courageous voices willing to challenge, question, and reimagine."

Hure Jannat Aorna, Co-Organiser, added: "We built this stage to amplify not just ideas, but the spirit of daring. TEDxCoU 2025 is a celebration of those who carry the audacity to dream and the strength to act."

TEDxCoU 2025 concluded with a message that the "next wave" of ideas and innovation is already underway, driven by a generation ready to lead.