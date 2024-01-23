Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin elected as chairman of FBCCI Port and Shipping standing committee

Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin has been elected as chairman of the standing committee on port and shipping of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for 2023-25, said a press release.

Amin, managing director of Saif Powetec Limited is the senior vice president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

FBCCI believes that Amin would play vital role in identifying and solving challenges in the port and shipping sector as he has 30 years of experience in the sector, the release stated.