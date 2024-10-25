Press Releases
Star Report
Fri Oct 25, 2024 07:45 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 07:58 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

‘Tangled’ staged at Scholastica

Star Report
Fri Oct 25, 2024 07:45 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 07:58 PM

Students from the Drama, Music, and Dance clubs at Scholastica Senior Campus Uttara recently presented the Walt Disney musical adventure comedy, Tangled.

The annual production was staged at the STM Hall on Thursday and Friday, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

François Grosjean, director of Alliance Française de Dhaka, attended as the chief guest, alongside media personalities Shatabdi Wadud, Dipa Khandaker, and Shahed Ali.

Farah Sophia Ahmed, principal and head of section of Scholastica Senior Campus Uttara, also spoke on the occasion.

The play was directed by members of the school's drama club, including Mashrur Mahtab, Shoily Paromita Nilpoddo, Fasveer Ahmed Chowdhury, and Safia Islam.

Kazi Toufiqul Emon and Saidur Rahman oversaw the production, with Gazi Mannaf and Polash Nath conducting the music. The cast featured Tahshan Jahir, Fahyim Ahmed, Dhrupadi Latifa Siddique, Tahsina Ayesha, Manha Sabrin Bhuiyan, Sarah Sumaiya Haque Progga, Orion Bhattacharya, Baznin Rahman, Arnab Kumar Kundu, and others.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
dengue
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় একজনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৪৭৭

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ২৬৯ জন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

অভ্যুত্থানে নিহত পুলিশের সংখ্যা নিয়ে মিথ্যা তথ্য ছড়ানো হচ্ছে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস উইং

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে