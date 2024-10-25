‘Tangled’ staged at Scholastica

Students from the Drama, Music, and Dance clubs at Scholastica Senior Campus Uttara recently presented the Walt Disney musical adventure comedy, Tangled.

The annual production was staged at the STM Hall on Thursday and Friday, said a press release.

François Grosjean, director of Alliance Française de Dhaka, attended as the chief guest, alongside media personalities Shatabdi Wadud, Dipa Khandaker, and Shahed Ali.

Farah Sophia Ahmed, principal and head of section of Scholastica Senior Campus Uttara, also spoke on the occasion.

The play was directed by members of the school's drama club, including Mashrur Mahtab, Shoily Paromita Nilpoddo, Fasveer Ahmed Chowdhury, and Safia Islam.

Kazi Toufiqul Emon and Saidur Rahman oversaw the production, with Gazi Mannaf and Polash Nath conducting the music. The cast featured Tahshan Jahir, Fahyim Ahmed, Dhrupadi Latifa Siddique, Tahsina Ayesha, Manha Sabrin Bhuiyan, Sarah Sumaiya Haque Progga, Orion Bhattacharya, Baznin Rahman, Arnab Kumar Kundu, and others.