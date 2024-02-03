Tahsan Khan inaugurates MICLO’s new outlet

Tahsan Khan inaugurated MICLO's newest outlet at Bailey Road, infusing a breath of Japanese lifestyle, simplicity, and tech-savviness into the fashion scene. The celebrity actor and singer, now the face of MICLO, graced the event on Saturday, January 27. He stated "You will see me with MICLO from now on. I hope this partnership will bring something good; new surprises are on the way."

This milestone marks MICLO's ninth showroom, following the successful simultaneous launch of eight outlets in Dhaka and Narsingdi, showcasing MICLO's grand entrance into the fashion market.

Baaboo Arif, MICLO's Director of Creative Design, Innovation, and Marketing, emphasized the brand's commitment to international standards in both clothing and customer service. He stated "MICLO Bangladesh is dedicated to upholding international standards in both clothing and customer service. MICLO takes inspiration from Japanese fashion and lifestyle, ensuring Japanese-standard product quality. We believe MICLO will be preferred brand for its affordability, quality, and popularity but also as a daily fashion companion." Tadahiro Yamaguchi, MICLO's Global Business Director, considers MICLO Bangladesh's journey as the rejuvenation of the clothing industry. He said, "MICLO is not just a brand but a commitment to creativity and social responsibility."

To celebrate the commencement of this exciting journey, MICLO Bangladesh is offering attractive prizes and special discounts on all products throughout the week.