Swiss fintech partnership creates 100 jobs in Bangladesh's IT sector

Switzerland-based SELISE Group and fintech disrupter additiv extended their partnership beyond Europe and created 100 fintech jobs in Dhaka elevating the IT outsourcing industry.

In 2023, SELISE and additiv forged a strategic alliance with the goal of revolutionizing the global financial services industry.

Utilizing additiv's award-winning Digital Finance Suite (DFS), they aim to empower banks and financial service providers worldwide. The expansion into Dhaka represents a significant phase in this collaboration, showcasing SELISE's commitment to fostering talent and innovation in Bangladesh.

This initiative will see the creation of diverse roles in backend, frontend, QA, analyst, and consultant positions to support additiv's rapid growth in wealth management, credit, and insurance solutions. Following the acquisition of a seasoned Ukraine-based team from additiv, SELISE is now focusing on recruiting top-tier engineers from Bangladesh, adding to their already robust team of over 100 fintech experts.

For over 13 years, SELISE has cemented its presence in Bangladesh, developing what they term their 'global backbone' that supports operations in 7 countries. Julian Weber of SELISE states, "Our vision is to transform Dhaka into a high-tech outsourcing city, akin to Indian tech hubs like Bangalore. Providing real-world opportunities, such as those arising from our partnership with additiv, is fundamental to this transformation."

Additiv's CEO, Nils Forwein, comments on the partnership: "Our long-term commitment to this collaboration is steadfast. We are confident in SELISE's ability to scale resources efficiently to support our growth trajectory."