Sustainability Summit 2025 convenes business and policy leaders to accelerate SDG action

Sustainability Summit 2025, presented by AkijBashir Group and powered by SMC Enterprise Limited, returned for its second edition on July 12 at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka, bringing together prominent voices and changemakers from across sectors.

Organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum & Sustainable Brand Initiative and initiated by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, the day-long summit gathered industry experts, business leaders, policymakers, academics, and social entrepreneurs to engage in forward-looking discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions around sustainable business practices.

Themed under "Purpose-Led Progress: Embedding Sustainability in the DNA of Bangladeshi Business," the initiative featured a dynamic agenda consisting of 3 keynote sessions, 3 panel discussions, 2 insight sessions, and 1 case study presentation. These sessions explored how sustainability is transforming business models, influencing consumer behaviour, and shaping the strategic vision of forward-thinking organisations.

Opening the summit, Sajid Mahbub, Group CEO and Executive Editor, Bangladesh Brand Forum, remarked, "Sustainability is no longer a choice -- it is the foundation of future-ready businesses. Through the second edition of the Sustainability Summit, we aim to create a powerful dialogue that brings together leaders, changemakers, and visionaries to drive action, inspire innovation, and accelerate our collective journey toward achieving the SDGs by 2030. This is our moment to act with intention and urgency."

This year's keynote speakers included Shehzad Munim, Independent Director, Linde Bangladesh Limited; Professor Dr. Mohammad Nurunnabi, UNESCO Chair - Education for Sustainable Development, Green Skills and Climate Actions; Founding President & CEO - Global, Oxford Impact Group; and Roger Levermore, Senior Strategy Advisor, President & School of Management, Asian Institute of Technology.

Joining them was a distinguished group of speakers and panellists, including Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman & CEO, PRAN-RFL Group; Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Managing Director, ACI Logistics Limited (Shwapno); Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO, Mutual Trust Bank PLC; Sayef Nasir, Managing Director, Social Marketing Enterprise Ltd.; Debashis Roy, Director - Advisory & Partnerships, Bangladesh Impact Investment Exchange (IIX); Tasneem Tayeb, Head of Environmental Compliance & Sustainability, South Asia, Coats; Dipesh Nag, Managing Director, Grameen Danone Foods Limited; Sunil Issac, Country Managing Director, EDOTCO Bangladesh Cơ. Ltd.; Dr. A. K. Enamul Haque, Director General, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) along with other leading voices from the private and development sectors.

Shehzad Munim, in his keynote session, said, ""The SDGs demand long-term reforms—this isn't charity, it's survival. ESG must be core to business and governance if we're serious about 2030 targets. Bangladesh has progressed economically, but our environmental health is in crisis. Water conservation alone can lower methane and unlock carbon trading potential. Cities like Rajshahi prove that local action and citizen engagement work. Embedding SDGs into political manifestos is now essential for real accountability."

The summit explored how sustainability is emerging as a key competitive advantage, driving long-term growth and resilience. Discussions highlighted the role of data in ESG for manufacturing, public-private partnerships for sustainable nation building, examination of Bangladesh's green transition and inclusive growth potential. The last and one of crucial panel discussion featured a prominent group of Students from different top universities of Bangladesh who alongside the moderation of Jannatul Ferdousy, Project Lead, Sustainable Brand Initiatives convene to discuss perspectives on the role of next gen Change Makers in constructing sustainability narratives.

With a core objective of engaging greater participation from the private sector -- particularly local businesses -- the initiative spotlighted the link between sustainability and future growth, relevance in the Gen Z era, and alignment with national SDG targets. Sustainability Summit 2025 aims to drive collective action, inspire ambitious commitments, and foster meaningful partnerships toward a more inclusive and sustainable future.



Sustainability Summit 2025 is presented by AkijBashir Group and powered by SMC Enterprise Limited. Strategic Partner–International Advertising Association Bangladesh, Asia Marketing Federation (AMF), Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB); Hospitality Partner: Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka; PR Partner – Backpage PR; Official Carrier Partner – Turkish Airlines; Bangladesh Brand Forum and Sustainable Brand Initiative organised the summit. The Sustainability Summit 2025 is an initiative of Bangladesh Innovation Conclave.