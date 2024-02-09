Studynet organized the 'Exclusive Australian Education Expo 2024,' for Bangladeshi students who want to study in Australia. This fair took place on 9th February at the 'Lakeshore Heights' hotel in Gulshan 1, Dhaka from 10 AM to 6 PM. This expo offered insights into opportunities in Australia. Attendees can directly interact with representatives from 20+ Australian universities, gain information on programs, courses, and tuition fees, and even secure offer letters.

StudyNet, an Australian student placement service, with twelve years of experience in six countries around the world. This organization aims to guide international students towards realizing their higher education dreams in Australia.