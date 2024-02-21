‘Study in India Expo' on Feb 23, 24 in Dhaka

"Study in India Expo", organised by Afairs Exhibition and Media Pvt Ltd, will be held at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka on February 23 and 24, said a press release.

The fair will bring together India's 30+ finest universities, colleges and boarding schools, making it easy for students and parents to interact with the heads of these institutions and apply for admissions.

Further, the expo will provide students with an opportunity to make on-the-spot applications to the institution of their choice and avail the chance to gain up to 100 percent merit-based scholarships. Entry to the expo is free. Students and parents can register at https://studyinindiaexpo.com/bangladesh/