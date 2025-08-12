Streams Tech partners with German client to integrate AI to KIMS platform

Streams Tech, a global leader in Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) software development, has announced a collaboration with German client to integrate AI into their Knowledge and Information Management System (KIMS), a platform developed by Streams Tech.

The integration aims to revolutionise grants management and enhance monitoring, evaluation, accountability, and learning (MEAL) processes, said a press release.

It will also streamline communication and collaboration, ensuring stakeholders to access and act on insights faster than ever before.

"At Streams Tech, our philosophy is clear: AI should assist, automate, and enhance, not replace human judgment," said Maeenul Islam, managing director of Streams Tech. "People remain in control, while AI empowers them to achieve more."

The upgraded KIMS will feature smarter analytics, predictive capabilities, and enhanced reporting, enabling decision-makers to respond quickly to emerging trends and challenges.