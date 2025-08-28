Steven Ellis joins International School Dhaka as secondary school principal

International School Dhaka (ISD) has appointed Steven Ellis, an experienced international education leader, as principal of its secondary school.

Ellis, a UK citizen, has more than 30 years of experience in global education and leadership, with roles spanning Europe and Asia. He has previously served as Head of School, Deputy Director and Secondary Principal, and most recently as Head of Seniors at Malvern College Hong Kong. His appointment, the school said, reflects ISD's commitment to academic excellence and leadership.

Speaking about his new role, Ellis said: "I am honoured to join International School Dhaka, a school with such a strong reputation in the global IB community. I look forward to working with students, parents and colleagues to build on the school's success and to ensure that our learners are well-prepared for the challenges of the future."

Ellis holds an MA in Educational Administration and a Certificate of International School Leadership from the Principals' Training Centre, a BA (Hons) in Geography and Physical Education from the University of Liverpool, and a PGCE from Loughborough University. He successfully managed schools through the COVID-19 pandemic and Myanmar's political instability, maintaining academic performance and student welfare. He is also experienced with CIS and NEASC Accreditation, having worked as both a team member and leader through accreditation and reaccreditation processes.

ISD's Director, Steve Calland-Scoble, welcomed the appointment, saying: "Steven Ellis is an excellent appointment to ISD. Throughout his professional career, his strength, knowledge and flexibility have helped steer leading schools towards high academic standards and institutional improvement. As an exceptional leader, Steven will enhance ISD's mission to nurture global citizens and successful, future-ready learners."