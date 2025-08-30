State University of Bangladesh holds seminar and breast cancer screening programme

The Institute of Skill Development and Continuing Education (ISDCE) at the State University of Bangladesh (SUB) organised a health awareness seminar and breast cancer screening programme under the theme "Her Health, Her Power: Be Aware, Be Brave, Be Cared."

Professor Dr. Md. Akhtar Hossain Khan, Vice-Chancellor of SUB, attended as Chief Guest, while Professor Dr. Nawzia Yasmin, Pro-Vice Chancellor, presided over the session. The welcome address was delivered by Mr. Mahmudur Rahman, Director of ISDCE.

The keynote paper was presented by Professor Dr. Habibullah Talukder Raskin, cancer epidemiologist and preventive oncologist, who highlighted breast cancer prevalence, risk factors, early detection, and the importance of regular screening. "Prevention is far more cost-effective and impactful than treatment. Awareness and early detection can save countless lives every year," he said.

A testimonial session featured Jahan-e-Gulshan Shapla, breast cancer survivor and Secretary General of the Centre for Cancer Care Foundation, who shared her recovery journey. Mr. Amitav Bhattacharya, CEO of Harmony Trust, and Dr. Abu Jamil Faisal, public health expert, also stressed the need for regular health education in universities.

A hands-on training session on self-examination techniques was conducted by Mahmuda Mitu, Women's Health Educator from Harmony Trust. Free breast cancer screenings were offered from 11am to 3pm for faculty, staff, students, and local women, many of whom received the service for the first time.

The organisers announced that the initiative would continue through annual screening programmes and regular health awareness campaigns. The event was supported by NanoGroup, whose contribution was highlighted as an example of corporate social responsibility.

The initiative reaffirmed SUB's commitment to women's health, underlining the belief that healthy women ensure stronger families and a more progressive society.