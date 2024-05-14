Startup Grind Global 2024: embracing the AI revolution

Silicon Valley's SG Global 2024, the premier event for tech enthusiasts and visionaries, has successfully concluded, leaving a lasting impression with its central theme of artificial intelligence (AI). This year's conference, held in Redwood City, was a testament to the transformative power of AI, drawing industry leaders and tech giants to discuss its impact on the future of technology and entrepreneurship.

The event featured a remarkable lineup of speakers, including Garry Tan of Y Combinator and Grant LaFontaine of Whatnot, who shared their insights on leveraging AI for growth and innovation. Tech titans like Microsoft and WhatsApp provided forward-looking perspectives on AI technology, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize industries.

AI's disruptive influence was the focal point of SG Global 2024, showcasing how startups and established companies are integrating AI to drive progress. The discussions highlighted AI strategies, scaling growth, product-market fit, generative AI, and community-driven growth, underlining the role of AI as a driving force in the economy and society.

The SG Dhaka Chapter Director, Mr. Farihan F. Rahman, represented Bangladesh with pride, alongside The Daily Star's Head of Sales & Marketing, Mr. Imran Kadir. Their participation highlighted Bangladesh's ascending role in the global tech landscape. In an exclusive interview with TDS, Mr. Derek Andersen, the founder of Startup Grind, expressed his gratitude for Bangladesh's involvement, stating, "We are very grateful to have Bangladesh as part of our Global Community. We love working with Bangladesh! This shows - it does not matter where you live, go make it happen!"

Farhan F. Rahman enthusiastically added, "This was a fantastic event at the very top level, I look forward to collaborating more with the startup ecosystem in Dhaka and showcasing our talent in Silicon Valley. I am confident we can bring a bigger delegation from Bangladesh next year who can benefit from such an event.

Mr. Imran Kadir added stating, "This is a great global opportunity for Bangladesh to take part in, learn, and evolve, we look forward to coming back next year."

For updates and tickets for SG Global 2025, visit www.startupgrind.com and be part of the world's most dynamic startup conference.