Sporty SUV Beijing X55II now in Bangladesh

Bejing X55 the second generation SUV of BAIC Automobiles China is now available by its sole distributor Ma Enterprise in the Bangladesh market. MA Enterprise Managing Director, Mohammed Mohsin Khan; CEO, Mohtasim Al Rafid & COO Dr Maria Sultana unveiled this attractive SUV of two colours Red and yellow at a Media Meet at Radisson Blue in Dhaka on 30th October.

M.D & CEO declared the price along with the Chief Guest Prof. Abdus Samad, Company Adviser Engr. Abul Khayer i.e 44.99 BDT including registration.

Eye-catching design of Beijing X55II has all the advanced features with C-NCAP 5 Star standard version. 1.5t gasoline magic core engine of this sporty SUV can produce 185 HP with 305 NM torque. It's futuristic honey comb grill with attractive design can increase excellent performance of drag co efficiency at 0.28.

It has a hidden door handle with unique DRL, 19-inch alloy rims, panoramic sunroof, dual tone interior, 6 airbags in all directions & other advanced technologies.