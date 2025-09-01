Southeast University signs MoU with FBCCI

Southeast University (SEU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on August 27 at the FBCCI Office in Motijheel, Dhaka.

The MoU was signed by Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, CEO of the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center, and Prof Dr Yusuf Mahbubul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU.

The agreement will encourage entrepreneurship, innovation and economic advancement, while promoting academic and professional collaboration through research. It will also expand educational and career opportunities for SEU students by engaging with national business and economic policy issues.

Senior representatives from both institutions attended the ceremony. From SEU, Dr Farhana Ferdousi, Director of the BBA Program; Ruba Rummana, Associate Professor, Department of Economics; Md Abul Hashem Rony, Deputy Director, BCPR; and Syeda Khadiza Akter, Lecturer, BBA Program, were present.