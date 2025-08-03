Southeast University mourns demise of Nuclear Scientist Dr. M. Shamsher Ali

On behalf of the Southeast University Board of Trustees, Chairman Rezaul Karim, along with Southeast University's Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Yusuf Mahbubul Islam and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. M. Mofazzal Hossain, have expressed profound condolences to the bereaved family of the late Professor Dr. M. Shamsher Ali.

Dr. Ali, a distinguished nuclear scientist and renowned educator, was also the founding Vice-Chancellor of Southeast University. They prayed for the salvation of his departed soul.

Professor Dr. M. Shamsher Ali served as the founding Vice-Chancellor of Southeast University when it was established in 2002.

His life was dedicated to advancing science, education, and human knowledge and was marked by extraordinary success. Dr. Ali was a respected scholar who made significant contributions to the field of nuclear physics, with numerous research papers published in international journals.

His academic career was highly decorated; he received both the Hari Prasanna Roy Gold Medal and the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences Gold Medal. As the founding Vice-Chancellor of both Bangladesh Open University and Southeast University, he played a crucial role in the development of higher education and its institutions in Bangladesh. He was deeply passionate about popularizing science, an interest he reflected through his writings on the synthesis of science and culture and his countless discussions on radio and television. His work on the relationship between science and religion and on interfaith harmony demonstrated his deep concern for global peace and harmony.

His legacy will live on through the countless students, teachers, and alumni whose lives were shaped by his vision and commitment to excellence in education.