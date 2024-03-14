South African business delegation visits PRAN-RFL’s Industrial Park

A seven-member delegation from South Africa visited PRAN-RFL's Industrial Park at Palash of Narsingdi on Wednesday. The delegation visited different parts of the Industrial Park. Major General Nazrul Islam (LPR), Director (Corporate Affairs) of PRAN-RFL Group, apprised the delegation various aspects of the production process.

The delegation expressed satisfaction to see the overall activities of the industrial park. They said, "There is a good demand of agro-processing, electronics and building materials products in South Africa. PRAN-RFL can grab the opportunity. The steps taken by the group for manufacturing products using modern technologies are praiseworthy."

Major General Nazrul Islam (LPR) said, "PRAN-RFL is now exporting its products to 36 African countries and the demand of our products are increasing day by day. But we are working on how to market our products in African markets at low costs including reducing transportation costs. We hope we will do better to export our products in Africa upcoming days."

Wing Commander (Retd.) Md. Siddiqur Rahman, General Manager (Administration) at PRAN Industrial Park and Touhiduzzaman, Assistant General Manager (Public Relations) were also present during the visit.