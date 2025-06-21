Press Releases
Sohel Haque appointed as MD & CEO of City Bank Capital

City Bank Capital Recourses Limited has announced the appointment of Md. Sohel Haque as its new managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), effective from May.

With over a decade of experience in the capital markets, Haque brings a wealth of expertise in investment banking, mergers & acquisitions, bond issuance, project financing, and corporate advisory. 

Prior to this role, he held several leadership positions in the financial sector, consistently delivering strategic insight and executional excellence.

His appointment marks a significant milestone in City Bank Capital's continued growth journey. As the company continues to expand its footprint in capital market services—including equity and debt issuance, corporate advisory, and portfolio management—his leadership is expected to further strengthen its commitment to innovation, transparency, and client success.

"We are confident that Mr. Sohel Haque's deep industry knowledge and proven leadership will propel City Bank Capital to new heights," said Aziz Al Mahmood, chairman of City Bank Capital.

City Bank Capital Recourses Limited, a subsidiary of City Bank PLC., has been serving the capital market of Bangladesh for over a decade, helping individuals and institutions invest wisely, raise capital, and unlock long-term value.
 

