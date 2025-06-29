Six CIU students awarded Youngone Scholarship

Six students of Chittagong Independent University (CIU) have been awarded full scholarships under a new initiative launched by South Korea-based Youngone Corporation.

The "Youngone - CIU Academic Excellence Scholarship and Internship Support Program" was inaugurated at the Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) in Chattogram. Youngone Founder and CEO Kihak Sung, who attended as chief guest, handed over certificates to the recipients.

In his address, Kihak Sung said, "Bangladeshi youth are incredibly talented and hardworking. Being the partner of institution like CIU, which is committed to providing quality education, we want to shape these promising students to become globally competent leaders. This scholarship program is a golden opportunity for CIU students, which would not only boost their self-confidence but also enhance their career opportunities."

The scholarships, stemming from a Memorandum of Understanding signed in February 2025, will cover full tuition fees and provide internship and job opportunities at Youngone. Mentorship and support for higher education in Korea will also be offered.

Recipients were selected from students admitted in the Summer 2025 semester in CIU's Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, and BBA programmes.

During the ceremony, the chairman of the CIU Board of Trustees Lutfe M Ayub; Trustee Mirza Mohammed Jamshed Ali, Trustee Syed Mahmudul Huq, Trustee Engr. Amir Humayun Mahmud Chowdhury, Trustee Safia Ghazi Rahman, the CIU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. M. M. Nurul Absar; Youngone Corporation's Managing Director Shahinur Rahman, and Mohammad Shahjahan, and high-level officials of Youngone group were present among others.

Speaking at the event, Lutfe M Ayub, VC Prof Dr M M Nurul Absar, and other university officials expressed gratitude to Youngone for supporting higher education and fostering industry-academia collaboration.

The university also announced it has acquired land in Ananya Housing area in Chattogram to establish a permanent campus.