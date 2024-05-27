Singer | Beko presents transformation journey with Burak Özçivit

Singer Bangladesh Ltd., a subsidiary of Arcelik, flagship of Türkiye's Koc Group, revealed "Transformation Journey with Burak Özçivit" at a press conference. The event saw the attendance of Mr. M.H.M. Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO at Singer Bangladesh Limited, Ms. Handan Abdurrahmanoğlu, Director of South Asia Regional Marketing, Business Transformation & Growth at Arcelik and Turkish beloved superstar actor Mr. Burak Özçivit, the brand ambassador of Singer Bangladesh's Transformation journey.

Earlier this year, Singer Bangladesh announced a series of transformations, including a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, a one-of-its-kind concept store, and a workspace representing the company's new vision. These transformations brought Koç Group and Arcelik's global expertise and standards to Bangladesh and enhanced the consumer experience, reaffirming Singer Bangladesh's commitment to excellence. As the company has begun the continuous process of transformation, Mr. Burak Özçivit has started teasing the company's transformation journey by taking part in a series of creative communications. Mr. Özçivit is tremendously popular among Bangladeshi audiences for his character portrayals in multiple drama series.

Commenting on these transformative endeavors, The Managing Director & CEO of Singer Bangladesh Ltd. Mr. M.H.M. Fairoz said, "Mr. Burak Özçivit is one of the most beloved actors in Bangladesh. He has been our guest for the last few days, and I'm honored to host him. As a business entity, we have a strong Turkish lineage and we are transforming our operations by bringing our Turkish expertise to Bangladesh. We want to share our successful transformation journey with our consumers. And we believe no one is better fitted to tell the story to our consumers other than Mr. Burak Özçivit."

Singer Bangladesh has opened Bangladesh's first concept store in the consumer durables industry located in Gulshan 1. Inspired by the design of Arcelik's award-winning concept store in Istanbul, Türkiye, the store features curated experience zones showcasing a diverse range of products under the Singer and Beko brands. The store offers an immersive retail experience where consumers can experience a product firsthand before making a purchase. It also features the first shop-in-shop approach with Arçelik's global brand Beko.