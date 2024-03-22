Singer Bangladesh embarks on a new era "Transform for Growth"

Singer Bangladesh Ltd., a subsidiary of Arcelik, the flagship of Türkiye's Koc Group, revealed its new initiative "Transform for Growth" at a press conference. The meeting saw the attendance of Mr. M.H.M. Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO at Singer Bangladesh Limited, Mr. Cemal Can Dinçer, Chief Commercial Officer Türkiye and Southern Asia at Arçelik, Mr. Özkan Çimen, Chief Financial Officer at Arçelik, Mr. Fatih Özkadı, Chief Sustainability, Quality, Customer Care Officer at Arçelik, Ms. Handan Abdurrahmanoğlu, Director of South Asia Regional Marketing, Business Transformation & Growth at Arcelik along with other officials from Arcelik and Singer Bangladesh.

Singer's new initiative includes a series of transformations, including a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, a one-of-its-kind Concept Store, and a workplace representing the company's new vision. Singer Bangladesh aims to bring Koç Group and Arcelik's global expertise and standards to Bangladesh and enhance the consumer experience, reaffirming Singer Bangladesh's commitment to excellence.

Commenting on these transformative endeavors, Can Dinçer, Chief Commercial Officer Türkiye and Southern Asia at Arçelik said, "Singer Bangladesh has 118 years of history and is the pioneer in the consumer durables industry in the country. With a vision to make it the top brand in the country, we have been gradually transforming the business operation with some significant initiatives. The launch of 'Transform for Growth' marks a pivotal moment in Singer Bangladesh's journey."

The Managing Director & CEO of Singer Bangladesh Ltd. Mr. M.H.M. Fairoz said, "The economy is growing, and the lifestyle of our customers is changing with it. Keeping customer centricity at the core of our operations, Singer Bangladesh is also transforming its operations to bring the most contemporary and global standards to the customers of Bangladesh."

The conference also saw the announcement that Singer Bangladesh's new manufacturing plant is ready to start production. Established with an investment of US$78 million from Arcelik, the new factory will create

more than 4,000 employment opportunities and underscore the company's commitment to local manufacturing.