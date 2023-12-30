Shwapno opens new outlet in Bashundhara residential area

Shwapno a retail chain in Bangladesh has launched an outlet in the Bashundhara area offering a month-long discount with a home delivery facility.

On behalf of Bashundhara Group, Media Advisor Mohammad Abu Tayeb inaugurated the outlet as the guest of honour at the Rupayan shopping centre in the residential area on Thursday.

Shwapno Executive Director Sabbir Nasir, Operations Director Abu Nasher, and Business Director Sohel Tanvir Khan were present among others on the occasion.

Shwapno Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said that the supermarket chain has been trying to launch operations in the Bashundhara area as a prestigious neighbourhood in the capital.

"From Shwapno, we want to express gratitude to Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, and the Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir for supporting the launching initiative. We promise shopping convenience to all in the residential area," he said.

Shwapno Bashundhara outlet is located at Rupayan Shopping Square adjacent to the 300-feet road in G Block of Bashundhara Residential Area.