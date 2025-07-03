Shwapno opens its 683rd outlet at Elephant Road

Leading retail chain Shwapno has opened a new outlet at Elephant Road in Dhaka, further expanding its footprint across the country.

This marks Shwapno's 683rd outlet in the country.

The store was inaugurated on Thursday morning in presence of senior Shwapno officials, including Head of Retail Operations Saiful Alam Rasel, Regional Head Ashraful Islam, and Deputy Manager of Business Expansion Md. Mahmudul Hasan. Franchise partners Md. Khairul Islam, Md. Mojibur Rahman, and Mohammad Rajib Hossain were also present.

Managing Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said, "Shwapno is now ready to serve the residents and businesses around Elephant Road with fresh products and quality service in a healthy, safe, and hygienic environment."

To mark the launch, customers can enjoy month-long promotions, including buy-one-get-one-free offers and cash discounts, said Operations Director Abu Naser.

The new store is located at 323 Elephant Road, opposite Star Kebab and below BRAC Bank.

Home delivery: 01999-081013.