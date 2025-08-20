Shwapno introduces Bangladesh’s first self-checkout counters

Shwapno has launched Bangladesh's first self-checkout counters in grocery retail at its Gulshan-1 outlet, marking a step towards automated shopping experiences in the country.

The service is powered by an in-house application developed by Shwapno's technology team with support from Sunmi, Mastercard and Eastern Bank PLC (EBL). It allows customers to scan, bag and pay for items independently using contactless cards or digital wallets.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shwapno Managing Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir; Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh; Rukaia Rafa, product manager at Shwapno; Md Saniul Zadid, country head, Bangladesh team, MEA, Shanghai Sunmi Technology Group Co Ltd; M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME banking at EBL; and Miraz Anik, software developer. Paul Frost, commercial counsellor at the US Commercial Service, Embassy of the United States, was also present.

To mark the launch, Mastercard will offer eco-friendly shopping bags to customers making transactions of Tk 1,000 or more at the Gulshan-1 outlet self-checkout kiosks.

Rukaia Rafa said, "It's an honor to be part of the team that built Bangladesh's first self-checkout system. This project proves that young Bangladeshi technologists can create innovations on par with any developed country."

Sabbir Hasan Nasir said, "Shwapno has always been at the forefront of retail innovation in Bangladesh. The launch of self-checkout counters, developed by our brilliant young technology team, is a landmark step in our journey to bring world-class convenience to our customers. We are proud to be the first in the country to introduce this service, and grateful to Mastercard, Sunmi, and EBL for their support in making this possible."

Syed Mohammad Kamal said, "Mastercard is delighted to co-power Bangladesh's first self-checkout experience in grocery retail with Shwapno. This milestone reflects our commitment to advance digital innovation and enhance everyday commerce. By enabling faster and more seamless payment experiences, we're elevating convenience for cardholders and supporting Bangladesh's journey toward a more digitally empowered economy."

M Khorshed Anowar said, "We are proud to provide the technology backbone for this pioneering initiative. EBL remains at the forefront of digital banking, and this collaboration is yet another testament to our commitment to delivering modern, frictionless payment solutions."