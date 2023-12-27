Shwapno becomes 6th among top 15 brands in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Brand Forum has awarded the best brands in the country. The 15th edition of the 'Best Brand Award' was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Shwapno has been awarded as the best superstore for the seventh consecutive time. Shwapno has achieved the sixth position among the top 15 leading brands.

The award was received on behalf of Shwapno by Salah Uddin Misbah, Head of Business, Shwapno; Saiful Alam Rasel, Head of Retail Administration, Shwapno; Md. Selim Aktar, Head of Inventory and Cash Management, Shwapno; Hasib Ul Alam, Business Head-General Merchandise Category, Shwapno; Md. Fariduzzaman, Head of Creative, Shwapno; Shehjad R Majid, Data Analytics Lead Manager, Shwapno, Tanzina Aktar, Head of Business (Lifestyle), Shwapno; Nusrat, Head of Trade Market Research, Shwapno; and Md. Sabbir Hossain, Regional Manager of Operations, Shwapno and Md Kamruzzaman, Media & PR manager, shwapno.

Supershop 'Shwapno' started its journey in 2008. Shwapno's chain shops are connecting consumers with marginal farmers and suppliers. Currently, the supershop has 416 outlets across the country.

