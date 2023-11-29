Shwapno and UDDIPAN aims to take Bangladeshi products to UK retail market

Shwapno, the leading supershop in Bangladesh, and United Development Initiatives for Programmed Actions (UDDIPAN), have been jointly working with the aim of taking Bangladeshi products to the retail market in the United Kingdom, promoting Bangladesh's reputation for food and other products in the international arena.

Sam Tarry, MP, shadow minister for transport, United Kingdom, recently visited the outlet of Shwapno in Dhaka's Gulshan-1 as part of his visit to Bangladesh following an invitation from UDDIPAN.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director, Shwapno; Nazir Alam, Board Member, UDDIPAN; Ziauddin Adil, Honorary Consul, Bangladesh Consulate, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and other officials of the parliament were also present during the British parliamentarian's visit to the supershop.

Because of the collaborative efforts of Shwapno and UDDIPAN, customers in the UK can experience Bangladeshi agro and processed food across various retail shops.