Sheraton Dhaka hosts seafood fest ‘Coastal Carnival’ 

[Promotional content]

Sheraton Dhaka, in collaboration with bKash Limited, has organised "Coastal Carnival" – a grand Seafood Festival to showcase the diverse flavours of Seafood for the food lovers in Dhaka.

The Seafood Festival started on July 10 and will end on July 19 at The Garden Kitchen restaurant located on the 14th floor of Sheraton Dhaka in Banani.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival was held on Wednesday at The Garden Kitchen where high officials from the Embassy of Kuwait and high commission of Maldives, Prime Partner bKash Limited, Travel partner FirstTrip, Loyalty Partner Orange Club, media personnel and food bloggers were present.

Ali Thunayan Abdul Wahab Hamadah, Ambassador of Kuwait Embassy to Bangladesh and Shiuneen Rasheed, High Commissioner of Maldives High Commission to Bangladesh were the chief guests along with Md. Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC; Kaidul Arefin, Senior Relationship Executive, Merchant Payments, bKash Limited; expatriate chefs specialised in Seafood Cuisine and high officials from Sheraton Dhaka cut the ribbon to inaugurate the ceremony.

A food tasting session by the seafood specialist chefs took place after the inauguration where guests sampled the exotic signature dishes which will be on offer during the food festival.

Seafood Expert Chef Rimoun Obaid, Chef Sait Dursun, along with local culinary talents Chef Mahbubur Rashid Akhand and Chef Md. Allama Iqbal will be showcasing rich and coastal flavors at the seafood festival.

Guests dining during the festival will be able to enjoy authentic Seafood delicacies including Seafood Paella Valenciana, Smoked Hilsha, Seafood Jambalaya Rice, Chitol Fish Kofta, Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki, IlishBharta, Fish Sayadieh, Beetroot Salmon Gravlax, Lobster Bisque, and more.

At the live Seafood Experience counter, a premium selection of seafood -Norwegian Salmon, Octopus, Tuna, King Prawns, Lobsters, and more will be expertly pre-cut and beautifully displayed for guests to pick and choose from, ensuring a fresh and personalized experience.

The festival will present a wide section of seafood across seven stations, each highlighting different flavors and preparations.

In addition, for the meat lovers there will be tempting array of dishes including Greek Lamb Shank, Mutton Nehari, Mutton Rogan Josh, and many more authentic favorites.

For dessert lovers, a large array of sweets awaits, including: Chocolate Milk Baklava, Pistachio and Coconut Baklava, Turkish Rawani, Tulumba, Moshabak, Arabian Medovik, Kunafa, Coconut Delights, Matcha Mousse Cake and more mouthwatering desserts will be there to satisfy.

Coastal Carnival will only be available during dinner and the buffet is priced at Tk 9450 (Net per person). B1G2 and B1G1 offers are available with bKash and 24 bank partners during the festival which the guests can take advantage to enjoy this grand seafood festival.

Interested diners, are also expected to make reservations before coming by calling The Garden Kitchen at +880255668111 and +8801313709099.

Bkash Limited is the Prime Partner, FirstTrip is the Travel Partner, and Orange Club is the Loyalty Partner for the Coastal Carnival.