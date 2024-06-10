Shanta FORUM wins 5-Star recognition at the Prestigious Asia Pacific Property Awards 2024

Shanta Forum - The country's first 25-storied Twin Towers has made history by being the first ever project from Bangladesh to be recognized at the Asia Pacific Property Awards, the regional program of the International Property Awards - the largest awards program celebrating the highest levels of achievement in the property and real estate sector. Shanta Forum has been honored in the "high-rise commercial development" category and has achieved a distinguished 5-star rating, a testament to its exceptional standards.

The International Property Awards, established in 1993, is a prestigious global competition recognizing excellence in the property and real estate sector. The Asia Pacific Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 100 industry experts, focusing on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. Celebrating the highest levels of achievement in architecture, interior design, property development, and real estate marketing, the awards are divided into regions, including Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central & South America, Europe, UK, and USA. The 2024 Asia Pacific award winners were announced on the 30th & 31st of May in Thailand. Shanta Forum achieving a 5-star rating highlights outstanding design, development, and impact in commercial real estate and winning an International Property Award signifies the company's commitment to quality and excellence on a global stage.

The highest-scoring winners from each region are automatically entered into the overall International Awards, which ultimately determine the world's finest property companies. Shanta Forum scoring 5 stars has also been nominated as one of the best in the Asia Pacific region and hence will compete at the international level awards against the best projects in the category from around the world, to be held in London later this year.

An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence. Shanta aims to change the cityscape with modern, world-class commercial spaces. This recognition marks a milestone for Bangladesh, showcasing the country's potential and capability to develop projects of a truly international standard.