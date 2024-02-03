Shakawath Hossain honored as ‘The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh’ at HI-AIM Conference

Shakawath Hossain, a renowned professional in the hospitality & tourism industry in Bangladesh, was conferred with the prestigious honor of "The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh" at the recent 12th Edition of the HI-AIM (Hospitality Industry – Architecture, Interiors, and Management) Conference at the Aloft Hotel Kathmandu, Nepal, on February 1 in association with Marriott International.

The event, which brought together leading professionals and experts from the hospitality sector across the South Asian region, recognized Shakawath Hossain for his contributions to the development and enhancement of Bangladesh's hospitality landscape, making him the First Bangladeshi Hotelier to be honored with such prestigious award.

The award ceremony, organized by HI-AIM, celebrated excellence in various categories, with a particular focus on recognizing individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovation, and commitment to the growth of the hospitality industry.

Five other luminaries including Rajeev Menon - president, Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC) of Marriott International, Inc., Anoop Bali - director & CFO, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, Umar Khurshid Tramboo - MD, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Rajiv Kaul - former president, The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts Limited and Suresh Kumar - former MD of Fortune Park hotels Limited. (Owned by ITC, India) were also honored at the event.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Shakawath Hossain has been a driving force in shaping the hospitality industry in Bangladesh. He is the only Bangladeshi Hotelier who is an industry practitioner, academician, and researcher who is pursuing a PhD in Tourism & Hospitality Management at the University of Dhaka and has been recognized with multiple National & International awards. He is also the only Hotelier in Bangladesh who has started his career at scratch level, worked in different leadership capacities with Starwood International & Marriott International and now as a CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC., he looks after 3 operational and 4 upcoming international chain hotels.

He is also an advocate for social impact and collaborates with NGOs and the government to establish training programs for underprivileged and handicapped youth, providing them with opportunities to thrive in this industry.

The "Best Hotelier of Bangladesh" award is a reflection of Shakawath Hossain's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of hospitality. His leadership continues to inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence, setting a benchmark for the future of hospitality industry in Bangladesh. Shakawath is also continuously dedicated towards adding value in the industry through sustainable business practices, mentoring junior executives onto management positions, providing leadership strategy to the ownerships and management companies on socio economic overview for hospitality industry.

