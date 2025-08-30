Shahjalal Islami Bank awards scholarships to 400 SSC graduates

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC has provided scholarships to 400 poor and meritorious students who have passed SSC and equivalent examinations from different parts of the country, said a press release.

There are 200 male and 200 female students among the scholarship recipients.

A total of Tk 2.2 crore will be given to the recipients. The cheques were officially distributed at a ceremony at the bank's corporate head office on August 27.

AK Azad, chairman of the board of directors of the bank, handed over the cheques as the chief guest.

Fifty recipients received the cheque at the event. The money of the remaining 350 recipients will be paid into their respective bank accounts.

Bank Managing Director Mosleh Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme moderated by Md Abul Bashar, SEVP and company secretary of the bank.

