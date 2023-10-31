SGHSC 5th National English Carnival 2023 to be held in Dhaka

GELC with TGS Presents SGHSC 5th National English Carnival 2023 is going to be held on November 3rd and 4th, this celebration of the English language promises to be a memorable event for participants and attendees of all ages.

The English Carnival 2023 is thoughtfully categorised to cater to a wide range of age groups and English language proficiency levels. Categories are: kid (K), primary (P), junior (J), secondary (S), or higher secondary (HS) student, there's a segment just for you. These segments include:

Solo Segments:

English Olympiad: Put your English language skills to the test in this competitive event.

Spell Master: Prove your mastery over English spelling with this challenging competition.

Potterhead Quiz: A treat for Harry Potter fans, this quiz will separate the Muggles from the Wizards.

Anime Quiz: Dive into the world of anime and demonstrate your knowledge.

Turn the Coat: A platform for public speaking, where participants will get a chance to turn the tide in their favor.

Google it: Test your research skills and learn to find reliable information on the internet.

Handwriting: Celebrate the art of beautiful penmanship and calligraphy.

Art: Let your creative side shine through in this artistic competition.

Team Segments:

Language Championship: Form teams and compete in language-related challenges.

Multimedia Presentation: Showcase your multimedia skills through creative presentations.

Team-Based Quiz: Work together with your teammates to outsmart the competition.

Submission-Based Segments:

Wall Magazine: Create a captivating wall magazine with your team.

Scrapbook: Compile your memories and creativity in a delightful scrapbook.

Photography: Capture the essence of the English Carnival through your lens.

Signature Segments:

Money Heist: Put on your heist-planning skills in this thrilling signature segment with a prize pool worth 26,000 BDT total.

Squid Game 2: Compete in this popular sequel segment with a prize pool worth 10,000 BDT.

Students from any educational institution are welcome to participate in the GELC with TGS Presents SGHSC 5th National English Carnival, which is one of the most exciting highlights of the event. This event is all about promoting language and creativity, and it's a great chance for students from all walks of life to show off their abilities and talents.

An unplugged cultural night to conclude the event:

The 5th National English Carnival will also host an Unplugged Cultural Night by singer Masha Islam on November 4th.