Serajul Islam Choudhury’s autobiographical lecture on Saturday

Marking the 89th birth anniversary of Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, an event will be organised at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium at 4:00pm on Saturday.

At the event, Serajul Islam Choudhury will give an autobiographical lecture titled "Phire Dekha (looking back)".

Distinguished personalities will attend the event, which will also showcase a cultural programme, said a press release today.

ASM Kamaluddin will preside over the event.

The programme is open to all.