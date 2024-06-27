Press Releases
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 27, 2024 11:30 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 01:01 AM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

Serajul Islam Choudhury’s autobiographical lecture on Saturday

Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 27, 2024 11:30 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 01:01 AM

Marking the 89th birth anniversary of Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, an event will be organised at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium at 4:00pm on Saturday.

At the event, Serajul Islam Choudhury will give an autobiographical lecture titled "Phire Dekha (looking back)".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Distinguished personalities will attend the event, which will also showcase a cultural programme, said a press release today.

ASM Kamaluddin will preside over the event.

The programme is open to all.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

কোরিয়া এখন বাংলাদেশের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ উন্নয়ন সহযোগী: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২০১০ সালে শেখ হাসিনা কোরিয়াকে বাংলাদেশের আর্থ-সামাজিক উন্নয়নে গভীরভাবে জড়িত ‘এক বিশেষ বন্ধু’ বলে অভিহিত করেছিলেন।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

চাঁপাইনবাবগঞ্জে প্রতিপক্ষের হামলায় আ. লীগ নেতাসহ নিহত ২

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification