Sena Hotel Developments Limited (Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View) has been Honoured by National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest VAT payers at Chattogram in the Service Sector in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

On this National Vat Day Seminar, Brig Gen Abu Sayeed Mohammad Ali, ndu, afwc, psc (Retd), Chief Executive Officer of Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View has received the crest.