Scholastica celebrates A-Levels graduation ceremony

Scholastica's A-Levels graduation ceremony was held on Sunday. A total of 252 students received their graduation certificates this year.

The Uttara Senior Campus ceremony was held under the theme "Embracing the Future".

The event's chief guest was Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

Principal of Uttara Senior Campus Farah Sophia Ahmed and the Head of Academic Affairs Sabina Mustafa addressed the gathering.

Among the 129 graduating students at this campus, 12 received 'Honours', 10 received 'High Honours' and 8 were awarded subject-specific excellence certificates.

At the Mirpur Campus, Prof Emeritus Syed Manzoorul Islam of the English department at Dhaka University was present as chief guest.

Principal of Mirpur Campus Nurun Nahar Mazumdar and Senior Academic Supervisor Tanweera Khatoon also delivered speeches.

From the 123 graduating students at the Mirpur Campus, 14 received 'Honours' and 11 received 'High Honours' certificates.