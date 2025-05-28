Sanitary product innovation competition highlights Menstrual Hygiene Day in Dhaka

An award ceremony celebrating innovation in sanitary solutions for women with disabilities was held on Wednesday (May 28) , at the Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka, marking Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025.

The event, organized under the theme "Together for a #Period-Friendly World", was supported by WaterAid Bangladesh, Kimberly-Clark, and the MHM (Menstrual Hygiene Management) Platform. It featured the Safe and Accessible Sanitary Product Innovation Competition, where innovAID won first prize, followed by SheMove and TEAMPARI in second and third places respectively.

Nine individuals served as judges for the competition and were recognized with plaques and gifts. Among them were Samiha Nishat Chowdhury, Brand Manager of Joya Sanitary Napkin, SMC Enterprise; Sharmin Akbari, Specialist in Disability Inclusion at BRAC's Gender Justice and Diversity Program; and Dr. Zinat Sultana, Assistant Director (MCH), Directorate General of Family Planning.

The event was moderated by Salma Mahbub, General Secretary of B-SCAN, who highlighted the lack of suitable menstrual products for women with disabilities. Iftikhar Mahmud, Director of B-SCAN, said the competition aimed to promote innovative and practical solutions. He noted that with support from WaterAid, B-SCAN has been celebrating MHM Day for women with disabilities since 2016.

Dr. Mahbubur Rahman, Lead and Project Coordinator of Environmental Health and WASH at icddr,b, and a Steering Committee Member of the MHM Platform, said affordable and accessible products need to reach marginalized women and called for proper planning.

Partha Hefaz Sheikh, Director of Programs and Policy Advocacy at WaterAid Bangladesh, encouraged participants to patent their innovations and assured them of seed funding support. Dr. Sohel Habib, Line Director (NCRH), Directorate General of Family Planning, expressed interest in distributing the winning product nationwide.

Naima Hossain, Director (Joint Secretary), Women's Affairs Directorate, announced plans to connect upazila-level women entrepreneurs with B-SCAN for distribution of disability-friendly menstrual products. Md. Saidur Rahman Khan, Director General of the Department of Social Services, expressed interest in supporting implementation efforts with financial partnerships.

Mahfuzur Rahman Rakib, Associate Coordinator of B-SCAN, presented the planning details, while Ariful Islam provided sign language interpretation. Three participants shared their experiences, expressing gratitude and optimism about delivering their products to women in need.

Fayazuddin Ahmed, Advocate and Policy and Advocacy Lead at WaterAid Bangladesh, thanked all contributors and emphasized the importance of raising awareness on menstrual health issues for women with disabilities.

The winners will receive support from WaterAid Bangladesh and B-SCAN to further develop and implement their innovations.