Sajid Mahbub has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bangladesh Brand Forum

Sajid Mahbub is a passionate branding and marketing professional with an impeccable track-record of effective marketing skills with 17+ years of experience in branding, marketing, advertising, sales and promotion. He started his career at Cogito Marketing Solutions and then moved to corporate to development organization to consultancy. He was previously working as Chief Operating Officer & Executive Editor of Bangladesh Brand Forum. Adept at implementing marketing agendas within concerned industries he is also creative at integrating strategies to develop new and existing customer sales, brand and product evolution and media endorsements.

He is also working as the Executive Director of International Advertising Association Bangladesh, Country Representative of Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, General Secretary of Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB), and a trustee of Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust.