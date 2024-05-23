Press Releases
Thu May 23, 2024 03:04 PM
Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 03:13 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

Sajid Mahbub has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bangladesh Brand Forum

Thu May 23, 2024 03:04 PM Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 03:13 PM

Sajid Mahbub is a passionate branding and marketing professional with an impeccable track-record of effective marketing skills with 17+ years of experience in branding, marketing, advertising, sales and promotion. He started his career at Cogito Marketing Solutions and then moved to corporate to development organization to consultancy. He was previously working as Chief Operating Officer & Executive Editor of Bangladesh Brand Forum. Adept at implementing marketing agendas within concerned industries he is also creative at integrating strategies to develop new and existing customer sales, brand and product evolution and media endorsements.

He is also working as the Executive Director of International Advertising Association Bangladesh, Country Representative of Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, General Secretary of Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB), and a trustee of Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ডলারের দাম
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংকে ডলারের দাম ১১৮ টাকার বেশি

ব্যাংকগুলো এলসি খুলতে প্রতি ডলারে ১২০ টাকা পর্যন্ত নিচ্ছে। রেমিট্যান্স ও রপ্তানি বিলের ক্ষেত্রে প্রতি ডলারের দাম ১১৮ টাকার বেশি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অল্পের জন্য ক্রসফায়ার থেকে বেঁচে ফেরা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification