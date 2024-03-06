Press Releases
Wed Mar 6, 2024 06:59 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 07:05 PM

Sabrunnesa Begum passes away

Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association President and GPH Group Chairman Mohammad Jahangir Alam's mother-in-law, prominent social worker Sabrunnesa Begum (89) passed away on March 4, 2024 at 10:30 am at Apollo Imperial Hospital, Chittagong. At the time of her death, she left numerous well-wishers including 4 sons and 4 daughters.

Her Namaz-e janaza was held on Monday after Isha prayer at 8:30 PM at Jamiatul Falah Mosque grounds. Public representatives, business leaders of Dhaka and Chittagong were present at the funeral. She was buried at Garibullah Shah Mazar Chittagong.

