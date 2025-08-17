Royal Enfield holds first official group ride in Bangladesh

Motorcycle brand Royal Enfield has held its first official community ride in Bangladesh, with more than 140 riders participating in the event in Dhaka on Saturday.

The ride, named the 'Royal Enfield Rideout', started from the company's showroom in Tejgaon and concluded at a resort in Purbachal. Organisers said the event promoted the importance of safe riding.

Royal Enfield announced plans to organise similar monthly group rides for its motorcycle owners across the country, with events ranging from short trips to longer tours.

The brand entered the Bangladeshi market in 2024 in partnership with IFAD Group, opening a manufacturing plant and showroom in Dhaka.