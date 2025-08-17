Press Releases
Sun Aug 17, 2025 11:14 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 03:15 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases
Press Releases

Royal Enfield holds first official group ride in Bangladesh

Sun Aug 17, 2025 11:14 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 03:15 PM
Sun Aug 17, 2025 11:14 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 03:15 PM

Motorcycle brand Royal Enfield has held its first official community ride in Bangladesh, with more than 140 riders participating in the event in Dhaka on Saturday.

The ride, named the 'Royal Enfield Rideout', started from the company's showroom in Tejgaon and concluded at a resort in Purbachal. Organisers said the event promoted the importance of safe riding.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Royal Enfield announced plans to organise similar monthly group rides for its motorcycle owners across the country, with events ranging from short trips to longer tours.

The brand entered the Bangladeshi market in 2024 in partnership with IFAD Group, opening a manufacturing plant and showroom in Dhaka.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ছাড়, রাশিয়াকে রূপপুরের পাওনা পরিশোধে উদ্যোগী সরকার

নিষেধাজ্ঞার কারণে রূপপুর পারমাণবিক বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রের ঋণ ও সুদ পরিশোধের অর্থ একটি তৃতীয়পক্ষের অ্যাকাউন্টে রাখতে বাধ্য হয়েছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘লাঙল’ নিয়ে টানাটানি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে