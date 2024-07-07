Rotary Club of Dhaka PathFinders installs board for 2024-25

The Rotary Club of Dhaka PathFinders held their year launch ceremony with the installation of the Board for 2024-25. Rtn. Ahmed Zafrul Hasan has been elected as the club president for the year 2024~2025.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, Honourable Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of Bangladesh graced the program as the chief guest. Barrister Omar Sadat, President of Gulshan Society and, Past District Governor Rubayet Hossain also attended as special guests.

The new office bearers of the club were sworn in by the immediate past president of the club Rtn Tabassum Hossain Tina at a program at the Gulshan Club attended by esteemed guests and dignitaries, and community leaders.

During the past year Rotary Club of Dhaka PathFinders have trained more than 700 public nurses and health-workers with foreign experts on palliative and critical care through its 'medical mission', empowered 14 families in remote villages of North Bengal to stop child-marriage and continued education for girls through the 'shabolombi' project, stood beside 26 street-kids to ensure they have proper school and meals for next 3 years with 'Mojar School', planted over 1,000 trees, and helped hydrating over 1,000 people on the streets during the recent heat-wave.