Renata Limited organized an event to provide emotional support to cancer patients in Sylhet

Studies say medication worked better for patients who received psychiatric help during cancer treatment. In collaboration with the Psychological Health and Wellness Clinic (PHWC), the programme was held with 30 families of cancer patients in the seminr room of Mount Adora hospital, Sylhet yesterday, read a press release.

Speakers said cancer is not only a physical illness but also a matter of great mental suffering. In addition to physical treatment, this disease also requires psychological support from the family.

They said, if necessary, the person caring for the patient should also consult a psychiatrist.

Professor Dr. Amin Islam, Senior Consultant Haematologist, MSE and UCLH Hational Helth Services Foundation Trust,UK, Dr. Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Assistant Professor (Haematology) Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College addressed the event.

Amir Abdullah, team leader of oncology department, also present on the occasion.