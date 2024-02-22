Press Releases
Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:14 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:17 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

Renata Limited organized an event to provide emotional support to cancer patients in Sylhet

Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:14 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:17 PM

Studies say medication worked better for patients who received psychiatric help during cancer treatment. In collaboration with the Psychological Health and Wellness Clinic (PHWC), the programme was held with 30 families of cancer patients in the seminr room of Mount Adora hospital, Sylhet yesterday, read a press release.

Speakers said cancer is not only a physical illness but also a matter of great mental suffering. In addition to physical treatment, this disease also requires psychological support from the family.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They said, if necessary, the person caring for the patient should also consult a psychiatrist.

Professor Dr. Amin Islam, Senior Consultant Haematologist, MSE and UCLH Hational Helth Services Foundation Trust,UK, Dr. Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Assistant Professor (Haematology) Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College addressed the event.

Amir Abdullah, team leader of oncology department, also present on the occasion.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
এই অঞ্চলে সমুদ্রপথে ব্যবসা-বাণিজ্য যেন সংঘাতপূর্ণ না হয়: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

বিনিয়োগে আগ্রহী দেশকে আমাদের সমুদ্রের তেল-গ্যাস উত্তোলনের আহ্বান করব: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘আমাদের এই অঞ্চলে যে ব্যবসা-বাণিজ্য চলে সেটা যেন সংঘাতপূর্ণ না হয়।’

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

ডলার সংকট, বাড়বে বিদ্যুৎ বিল ও লোডশেডিং

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification