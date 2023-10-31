Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel unveils R Haunted Halloween

Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is set to host R Haunted Halloween. This will be a night of signature delights, culinary wonders, and spine-tingling entertainment from October 26th 2023 to October 31st 2023.

Guests will be greeted by a meticulously crafted haunted atmosphere, featuring enchanting decorations, spooky lighting, and a hauntingly immersive ambience that is sure to send shivers down their spines. From Fright nights to Haunt N Dine, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel will be a one-stop experience for Halloween.

The culinary team at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel has crafted a menu that blends classic Halloween flavours with their signature culinary expertise. Guests can relish a selection of delectable treats ranging from spiced appetizers to specially crafted sweet desserts at Bahar and GBC.

"We are thrilled to present ' R Haunted Halloween' at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel," said Executive Chef Sourabh Singh. He added, "Our team has poured their creativity and passion into crafting an event that promises to be the highlight of the Halloween season in Dhaka. We invite guests to join us for a night of unforgettable experiences, amazing cuisines, and spooky surprises."

For further information about "Haunted Halloween" and other events at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, please contact 01704112648.