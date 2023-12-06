Ren Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony held at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel hosted a gathering of media, corporates, in-house guests, celebrities, and bloggers at the Ren Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony 2023. This event unfolded the tradition of the ceremony, steeped in the spirit of the season.

The age-old tradition of Christmas cake mixing came to life as attendees, including corporates and influencers, joyfully combined an array of ingredients. The festive spirit and the fresh mix of fruits and ingredients made the event colourful.