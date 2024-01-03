Press Releases
Wed Jan 3, 2024 03:39 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 06:41 PM

RANGS eMART Brings worlds largest “LG 97-inch G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition” TV

Wed Jan 3, 2024 03:39 PM

This is the first time RANGS eMART has brought the world's largest and premium "LG 97-inch G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition TV" to Bangladesh.

LG's new OLED TV was unveiled at the RANGS eMART Gulshan showroom on Tuesday (January 2, 2024). The event was inaugurated by the managing director of LG Mr. Peter Ko, the Divisional Director of RANGS eMART Mr. Yamin Sharif Chowdhury and Head of Sales and Product Md. Rashedul Islam. Also, senior officials of RANGS eMART and LG were present.

LG's OLED Gallery Edition TV is technically very advanced. Picture quality looks vibrant due to its combination of deep blacks and vibrant colors.

Its High Dynamic Range (HDR) feature gives you a vivid picture experience. It has smart TV features to enjoy all streaming services, apps and online content very easily.

It is equipped with enough HDMI and other ports to connect your gaming console, Blu-ray player and other necessary equipment. Also, this television will bring a modern and stylish look to your home interior due to its slim and attractive design.

The Korean premium brand "LG 97-inch G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition TV" is available exclusively at RANGS eMART showrooms.

