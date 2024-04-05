Ram Das appointed country director of CARE Bangladesh

CARE, a global humanitarian organisation, has appointed Ram Das as the new country director for Bangladesh.

With over 20 years of experience in the humanitarian and development sectors, including 10 years in leadership roles, Das has previously served as the deputy country director of programmes for CARE Bangladesh.

Ramesh Singh, regional director for CARE Asia, said, "I am delighted to welcome Ram Das as country director of CARE Bangladesh. I am confident that under his leadership, CARE Bangladesh will grow stronger to achieve our mission of saving lives, defeating poverty, and achieving social justice."

Ram Das has held positions such as acting chief of party and deputy chief of party of the Syria Resilience Consortium and has worked in various roles in Yemen, including acting as the Consortium Lead and Emergency Coordinator, said a press release.

Ram Das has solid experience with resource mobilization and fund management from diverse institutional and private donors.

He has obtained an M.Phil. in "Regional Development" from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, India, and also has an MA degree in "Social and Cultural Anthropology" from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, India.

He is also an ICF-accredited coach on wellness and organizational development.

CARE has been working in Bangladesh since 1949, focusing on disaster relief, school feeding, and food security. It has expanded its development portfolio since 1974, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.