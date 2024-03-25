Purity in cleanliness by Lizol during Ramadan

Lizol, the renowned disinfectant floor & surface cleaner brand by Reckitt Benckiser, announces its month-long mosque cleaning drive, "Purity in cleanliness" (Porichhonotai Pobitrota in Bangla) in the holy month of Ramadan with local community members, volunteers, and religious leaders. Lizol will embark on a mission to clean 100 mosques across Bangladesh, distributing efforts evenly across the nation's divisions. The campaign will encompass 70 mosques spread across the divisions of Chittagong, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, and Rangpur. Additionally, Lizol will extend its efforts to 30 mosques within the capital city of Dhaka.

Sabrin Maruf Tinni, Marketing Manager of Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC said "During Ramadan, mosques experience increased attendance as Muslims gather for regular prayers, community iftars, Quran tilawat and Taraweeh prayers. These influxes of activities make it difficult for Khadems (caretakers) to keep up with the overall cleanliness. As part of the activity, we're assisting the mosque Khadem by taking on the cleaning duties. Aiming to clean 100 mosques nationwide this time, Lizol has a vision to create an impact in this area."

Reckitt Benckiser, the parent company of Lizol, is renowned for its portfolio of trusted hygiene, health, and nutrition brands. With a commitment to improving lives through innovative products and initiatives, Reckitt Benckiser prioritizes initiatives that align with community needs and contribute positively to society.